One dead in Simpson County crash

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is dead following a crash on US 49 at Cato Road on Friday night.

26-year-old Joseph Millis died at the scene, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Millis’ 2013 Dodge Ram pick up truck was traveling west from Cato Rd, and a RV driven by Michael Moix, 46, of Conway, AR was traveling northbound on US 49. The Dodge Ram entered the northbound lane of US 49 and both vehicles collided, according to troopers.

Moix suffered minor injuries, but three others in the RV were not injured.

The crash is under investigation.