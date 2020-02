JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person has lost their life in a single-vehicle accident on MS 18 westbound near Midway Road.

According to Sgt. Eric Henry, the accident was caused by cows.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says to expect delays in the area.

Accident on MS 18 near Midway Rd. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/NQVg8Rn47E — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) February 21, 2020

MHP and Hinds County SO are on the scene.

Stay with 12 News as we work to bring more information.