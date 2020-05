STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Fire Chief Charles Yarborough said one person has died and one person was severely injured after a construction accident in Starkville.

The accident happened at the site of a new multi-home development near the intersection of South Montgomery Street and Lynn Lane.

Columbus Fire and Rescue were sent to assist with possible entrapment. An AirCare helicopter was also on the scene.

SPD asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.