One dead, one injured during Yazoo City nightclub brawl

YAZOO CITY, Miss.(WJTV) – Yazoo Police are investigating a brawl that turned deadly early Saturday morning.

Police Chief Ron Sampson Sr., said when officers arrived at Bottoms Up nightclub, located on North Main Street, there were several fights happening inside the business.

As police worked to clear up the scene, the fighting moved outside, and then shots rang out.

Sampson said a 25-year-old male was hit in his left, rear shoulder and died at Baptist Medical Center Yazoo. His name is not being released at this time.

Another 25-year-old male was shot on scene and was airlifted to UMMC in serious condition.

No arrests have been made, but police are interviewing witnesses.

Sampson emphasized no weapons were discharged by officers on scene.