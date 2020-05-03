One dead, several injured in multiple-car crash in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating two separate vehicle crashes on I-20 near Edwards Saturday night.

According to MHP, a Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound when it was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Silverado.

A second crash occurred when the driver of another Chevrolet Silverado stopped to keep from hitting vehicles from the first crash.

The second Silverado was struck by a Kia Optima which forced the second Silverado to hit the rear of the first Silverado.

The driver of the first Silverado was not transported. The driver of the mustang was transported to UMMC with unknown injuries.

The driver of the second Silverado was transported to CMMC with unknown injures. The 2 occupants of the Kia Optima were treated and released at Merit Health in Vicksburg.

The passenger in the Ford Mustang, died as a result of her injuries. She has been identified as Rebekah D.Thurman 28, of Clinton. This crash is currently under investigation.