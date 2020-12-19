One dead, three injured in Friday night crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person died and three others were injured during a crash in Warren County on Friday. The crash happened on China Grove Road near Nine Mile Cutoff Road.

According to investigators, a pickup truck with one person inside collided with another truck with three people inside. The victim, who was in the first pickup truck, was identified as 32-year-old John Tapp of Vicksburg.

Two victims in the second truck, Tanner Chambers and Jim Halford, were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. The third person, Gabe Stuckey, was taken to Merit Health River Region. Stuckey was treated and released from the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

