One escaped inmate captured, one still at large

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Escaped inmate David Lee May was taken into custody early Sunday morning by agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service and Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The 2011 GMC pickup used in the escape has also been recovered and is being processed by the MBI Crime Scene Unit. Escaped inmate Dillion Dewayne Williams is currently still at large.

State Troopers and members of the MHP Special Operations Group continue to assist MDOC with operations at the Parchman state prison.

If anyone has information regarding Dillion Dewayne Williams, please contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-987-1530 or the Mississippi Department of Corrections at 662-745-6611.