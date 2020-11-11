One injured after shooting on Cox Street in Jackson

Active scene on Cox Street in Jackson (Courtesy: Shameka Miller)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of Cox Street.

According to investigators, at least one person was injured. There’s no word on the victim’s identity at this time.

Police have not identified a suspect, and there’s no motive for the shooting.

