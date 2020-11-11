JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of Cox Street.
According to investigators, at least one person was injured. There’s no word on the victim’s identity at this time.
Police have not identified a suspect, and there’s no motive for the shooting.
LATEST STORIES:
- One injured after shooting on Cox Street in Jackson
- ‘He just drove away’: Camera captures man boldly stealing puppy from woman’s home
- Report: Arrests made in Juarez TV journalist murder case
- Sculpture restoration draws laughs, memories in Spain
- Chipotle changes: Is this what post-pandemic restaurants might look like?