One injured in shooting on Northside Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured after a shooting in Jackson on Monday, December 14. The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Northside Drive.
According to Officer Sam Brown, a 19-year-old man was injured while walking. He was shot multiple times. There’s no suspect or motive at this time.
Brown said the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
