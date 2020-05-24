One killed, four injured in Oakhurst Drive shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating multiple shootings that left one dead and several others injured.

The incident occurred at a home in the 2300 block of Oakhurst Drive in Jackson.

Robert Earl Brown, 37, was shot multiple times and soon transported to a local hospital by private vehicle. He later died from his injuries, according to JPD Public Information Officer Sam Brown.

The suspect, Kaswello Williams was also shot several times and taken to a hospital nearby. He is currently listed in critical conditon.

Three other individuals involved have sustained non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

