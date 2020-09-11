One killed in crash on U.S. 80 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Jackson Friday morning.

The accident happened on U.S. 80 at State Street. Officers said one person died at the scene.

There’s no word on any other injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

