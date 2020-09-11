JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Jackson Friday morning.
The accident happened on U.S. 80 at State Street. Officers said one person died at the scene.
There’s no word on any other injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship releases early player commitments
- Nearly $500K hidden in furniture seized at Miami airport
- One killed in crash on U.S. 80 in Jackson
- Newsfeed Now: Remembering 9/11; Wildfires rage on in the West
- 62-year-old ball python lays 7 eggs after 15 years apart from males, St. Louis Zoo says