One killed in Ridgewood Rd. deadly shooting

The Jackson Police Department is investigating after one person dies and another is injured in a deadly shooting and crash early Monday morning.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after one person dies and another is injured in a deadly shooting and crash early Monday morning.

Jackson police said the victim was driving on Ridgewood Road when the suspect opened fire from another car. The victim’s car crashed and a female passenger received minor injuries.

It is unclear how the victim died. Police said the gunshot wound was deadly.

Neither the victim or suspect has been identified.

Police believe a fight between the suspect and victim led up to the shooting. They also believe the two knew each other.

