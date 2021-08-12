One killed, one hurt after shooting on Booker T. Washington St. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside of a truck, while another man was injured.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2800 block of Booker T. Washington Street. Police said Robert Williams died at the scene. Diontae Lewis was shot once in the arm, and his condition is unknown at this time.

According to witnesses, a white vehicle pulled up and fired shots into the truck, which was occupied by Williams and Lewis. There’s no additional suspect information at this time.