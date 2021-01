A close-up photo of police lights by night

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are investigating after one person was killed during a shooting on Wednesday.

According to Breezy News, the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. at a home on South Wells Street.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times. The victim has not been identified.

Officers later arrested the suspect around 3:30 p.m.