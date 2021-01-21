One killed, one injured after truck crashes in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Richland police are investigating after one person was killed and another was hurt after a crash Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 2:15 a.m. on I-20. Police said a 2000 Ford F-150 was occupied by three men.

Two victims were ejected from the vehicle. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with serious injuries.

The third person was not ejected and didn’t have any major injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.