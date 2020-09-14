One killed, one injured in head-on collision in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating a head-on collision that killed one person and injured another on Sunday, September 13. The crash happened before 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Florence Byram Road.

Rankin County deputies along with the Cleary Fire Department, Rankin EOC and Pafford Ambulance responded to the scene.

Investigators found that a Nissan SUV and a GMC SUV collided, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. The female driver of the GMC was injured and was transported University Medical Center. Deputies said the male driver of the Nissan passed away at the scene.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

LATEST STORIES: