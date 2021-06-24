One killed, one injured in Simpson County crash

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a deadly crash that killed one person and injured another. The accident happened just before 6:00 p.m. on June 23, 2021, on Mississippi 43 north of Wilson Welch Road in Simpson County.

According to investigators, a 2022 Peterbilt truck was traveling north on the highway and a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling south. The two vehicles collided with each other.

The driver of the Chevrolet S-10, 51-year-old John Lucas of D’Lo, died at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with unknown injuries. Troopers said neither of the occupants of the Chevrolet S-10 were wearing their seatbelts.

Investigators said the Peterbilt truck was being driving by 45-year-old Ervin Caves of Braxton. There’s no word on if he was injured during the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.