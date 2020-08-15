One last ride, family tows loved one’s casket to gravesite by his favorite tractor

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – A family in Florence just laid a member to rest who was known as a hard-working and loving husband, father, and grandfather to many.

But to say their final goodbyes they decided to give him one last ride on what defined his love for the outdoors while working and living in the country.

John Henry Middleton of Florence was known for working on the family farm and riding tractors.

So his family after laying him in a full pinewood made casket stuck him on the back of their John Deere tractor to ride him over to his gravesite.

They described him as a simple kind man who dedicated his life to family, hunting, fishing, and farm life.

Being full of life lessons and memories they’ll never forget how he built their family to what it is now.

“He was just such a good dad,” his son John Middleton said. “We were poor coming up, but we didn’t know we were poor. We had so much love, that’s what I’ll remember most of him. How hard he worked.”

“He had requested that we hand dug his grave for him and we made sure that we got that done,” granddaughter Hailey Middleton told us. “He had asked us not to do anything really crazy. He’s a very simple man and I think that this just displays how simple he was and I feel like if he were here today he would say this is perfect.”

John Henry Middleton was 74-years-old. He passed away from complications due to lung cancer.