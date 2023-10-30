ATLANTA, GA (WJTV) – Before we even get started on this recap, I want to make it clear that One MusicFest needs to be on your calendar for next year. Although I was only able to experience Day 1 of the festival, I left Piedmont Park on Saturday full of joy and exhausted from an action-packed day.

The first artist I was able to interact with was Big Daddy Kane. He spoke about performing in front of the high-energy crowd surrounding the Sprite stage.

DJ Quik also performed at the festival and told me three rap artists he thinks more artists should model themselves after.

Karlous Miller of 85 South, a fellow Mississippian talks about the festival and when we may see him back at home again.

KRS-One provides tips every artist can use to win at the business level.

Singer/Songwriter Muni Long explains what it was like to be surrounded by her peers in the industry.

Ed Lover tells me why hip-hop is so important even after 50 years!

DJ Aktive talks about why DJs are still necessary and gives a post-show update following his set with Janet Jackson.

People from all over the country traveled to Atlanta to enjoy the festival. I caught up with a group to talk about why they weren’t going to miss out on this event.

Saturday was filled with amazing performances by a number of artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Kodak Black, Lil’ Kim, Coco Jones, and the legendary Janet Jackson (who surprised the crowd with Jermaine Dupri & J. Cole, and the list goes on and on. If you’re planning to attend One MusicFest in the future, here is a quick list of Do’s and Don’ts to keep in mind.

Do:

Wear comfy shoes

Register your wristband ahead of time

Prepare yourself for large crowds and long lines (the good thing is they move pretty fast)

Screenshot a picture of the map

Download the app

Wear Sunscreen

Don’t:

Don’t drive/park unless you absolutely have to

Forget to eat

Wait until the last minute to plan your trip

Don’t be afraid to go alone (you may make new friends or enjoy yourself more than you expect)

Even if you’re only able to check out the festival for one day, you can enjoy yourself through the various immersive experiences. One MusicFest is one of the best music festivals around!

For more information: ONE Music Fest – ONE Music Fest