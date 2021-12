FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Walter Crosby, one of the first three Blacks to serves as a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper in , has passed away at 71.

According to the Forrest County coroner, Crosby died at Forrest General Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Crosby was born in 1950 and is survived by his six children, sisters, brothers, along with a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.