ONE-ON-ONE: Coroner on crime lab back-up

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)–The backup at the state crime lab leaves the Hinds County coroner concerned. Jade Bulecza spoke with coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart about the current situation.

Right now nine bodies are awaiting autopsies so the coroner had to find a place to store them. Seven are homicide victims, and two people died under suspicious circumstances.

Sharon Grisham-Stewart has worked as coroner for more than 20 years.

She never knows when she’ll be called out to a scene where someone has died.

Space is being used in a private morgue to store seven bodies.

Another body is being stored at a hospital morgue. The ninth body is at a funeral home. The coroner may have to rely on other counties to store bodies as people die, but they too may have little to no room.