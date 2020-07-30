Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

ONE-ON-ONE: Coroner on crime lab back-up

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)–The backup at the state crime lab leaves the Hinds County coroner concerned. Jade Bulecza spoke with coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart about the current situation.

Right now nine bodies are awaiting autopsies so the coroner had to find a place to store them. Seven are homicide victims, and two people died under suspicious circumstances.

Sharon Grisham-Stewart has worked as coroner for more than 20 years.
She never knows when she’ll be called out to a scene where someone has died.

Space is being used in a private morgue to store seven bodies.

Another body is being stored at a hospital morgue. The ninth body is at a funeral home. The coroner may have to rely on other counties to store bodies as people die, but they too may have little to no room.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories