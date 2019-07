PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — MBraves all-star outfielder Drew Waters is a hitting machine.

The 20-year old 2017 second round pick leads all of Double A with 115 hits. He’s showing no signs of slowing down after recording two more and a SAC Fly in Tuesday’s 7-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers.

In the video above WJTV’s Noah Newman catches up with Waters after the game for some perspective on his stellar season.