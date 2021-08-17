One-on-one with Hinds County interim sheriff

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -Just days after former Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance was laid to rest, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors decided that former Ward 6 Councilman, Marshand Crisler, will become interim Sheriff.

Before serving 8 years as councilman, Crisler was police chief for the Utica Police Department. He also is a retired major in the U.S Marine Corps and was a narcotics investigator for 17 years with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. Crisler also was the public safety commissioner for the city of Jackson while Sheriff Vance was the JPD chief before becoming sheriff in 2019.

“I think I’m qualified to be sitting in this chair and as long as the citizens of Jackson allow me to sit here, I’m going to break my back to try to make sure I keep them safe” said Crisler.

His number one priority is the detention center. He looks to create more space for criminals and also start a rehabilitation system. The focus is to get criminals a skill set while they are incarcerated so when they return to society, they will be prepared to make a living wage.

To get the crime numbers going in the right direction, the agenda is to work with the local police departments to create a crime suppression plan.

The special election for the Hinds County Sheriff’s position will be on November 2nd.

On Tuesday, Hinds County Constable Leon Seals was the first to qualify to run for the position.