One-on-one with MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Burl Cain, worked in Louisiana for four decades. He came out of retirement to lead MDOC. Cain said he didn’t come to the sate for money, but to help restore order by helping inmates find faith.

“It’s about correcting deviate behavior. That’s what corrections is. It is not lock and feed, torture and torment. It’s changing people and less victims of violent crimes,” explained Cain.

Four years after he retired as warden of Louisiana’s Angola Prison, Cain is bringing his strategy to Mississippi’s state-run prisons. He calls it “Moral Rehabilitation.”

“We’re not going to have the gang problem after a period of time. We’re going to have all that gone and worked out. We have some plans for that. Some are going to rebel and resist change.”

Cain said he knows about the violent history of prisons in Mississippi, especially Parchman. He said Angola was the same way at first.

“Angola was wild and wooley, it was about every night someone was getting stabbed. A lock in the sock was a favorite weapon,” stated Cain.

He chose to fight the violence with faith. Cain implemented the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He claimed it turned Angola around in just two years.

With success came reports of side dealings, including one for more than $2 million. 12 News asked him about it.

“Here I am. I didn’t get arrested. I didn’t do anything wrong. I have no ethics violations. No wrongdoing was found.”

Cain has been on the job for just two weeks in Mississippi. He has other plans for moving MDOC forward, including statewide prison GED programs, vocational training and hiring more correctional officers.

“We can say, we like you and you’re going to be on the payroll tomorrow. So you can start making time the next day. People have to pay rent. They can’t wait two or three weeks for a job.”

Cain said at this time, there’s no plans to raise the $27,000 salary for correctional officers. He wants to focus on filling positions first.

Cain is planning to visit Parchman for the first time on Friday, June 5. He said he wants to get feedback from inmates and staff on the conditions that many deem inhumane.