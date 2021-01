SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), the first new building in years is going up at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman in Sunflower County.

On Tuesday, groundbreaking ceremonies were held at Mississippi’s oldest prison. For the first time in the prison’s 120-year history, a church is being built inside prison walls with private funds and inmate labor. The nonprofit Mississippi Prison Chapel Foundation is providing construction money.