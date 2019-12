RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting broke out in Ridgeland Friday night.

It happened on Frontage Road near I-55, just north of County Line Road.

We are told the victim is expected to be ok. The road was shut down momentarily. So far, there’s no word on a suspect.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Ridgeland Police Department at (601) 856-2121 .