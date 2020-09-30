One person shot on West Capitol Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a person was shot on West Capitol Street Wednesday morning.
The Hinds County coroner also responded to the scene, but authorities have not given an update on the victim’s condition at this time.
12 News will provide additional updates as information becomes available.
