UPDATE: Male suspect detained following Motel 6 shooting

UPDATE: 1/25/2020 1:30 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A female is in critical condition with a neck injury and a male is suffering from a non-life threatening hip injury after a shooting occured at Motel 6 in Jackson.

The male suspect was detained by authorities at the scene. According to police, the shooting transpired from a disturbance in a room that led into the parking lot.

Charges are pending at this time.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A shooting investigation is underway at Motel 6 along I-55 N after a person suffered from a gunshot wound.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday. The condition and the motive of the shooting are not available at this time.

12 News will keep you updated as more information is released.

