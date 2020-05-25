One week away from 2020 Hurricane Season

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2020 Hurricane Season begins June 1 and continues through November 30.
According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, Mississippians can prepare for, survive and recover from the impacts of hurricanes by developing a family emergency plan, learning evacuation routes and assembling a three to five-day disaster supply kit that should contain:
- Flashlight and battery-powered radio with additional batteries.
- Canned and non-perishable food.
- Bottled water.
- Toiletry items.
- Pet food and pet supplies.
- Medicine and prescription medication.
- Copies of important family papers and documents.
- Personal protective equipment
2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide
If a hurricane threatens your area, you should:
- Listen to the radio or TV for information.
- Secure your home, close storm shutters or board up your windows, secure outdoor objects or bring them indoors.
- Turn off utilities if instructed to do so. Otherwise, turn the refrigerator thermostat to its coldest setting and keep its doors closed.
- Turn off propane tanks.
- Avoid using the phone except for serious emergencies.
- Move your boat if time permits.
- Ensure a supply of water for sanitary purposes such as cleaning and flushing toilets. Fill the bathtub and other large containers with water.
You should evacuate under these conditions:
- If you are directed by local authorities to do so, be sure to follow their instructions.
- If you live in a mobile home or temporary structure, such shelters are particularly hazardous during hurricanes no matter how well-fastened to the ground.
- If you live in a high-rise building, hurricane winds are stronger at higher elevations.
- If you live on the coast, in a floodplain, near a river or on an inland waterway.
- If you think you are in danger.
For specific information on how citizens and businesses can better prepare for the hurricane season, click here.