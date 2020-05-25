One week away from 2020 Hurricane Season

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2020 Hurricane Season begins June 1 and continues through November 30.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, Mississippians can prepare for, survive and recover from the impacts of hurricanes by developing a family emergency plan, learning evacuation routes and assembling a three to five-day disaster supply kit that should contain:

Flashlight and battery-powered radio with additional batteries.

Canned and non-perishable food.

Bottled water.

Toiletry items.

Pet food and pet supplies.

Medicine and prescription medication.

Copies of important family papers and documents.

Personal protective equipment

2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide

Mississippi Hurricane Plan

If a hurricane threatens your area, you should:

Listen to the radio or TV for information.

Secure your home, close storm shutters or board up your windows, secure outdoor objects or bring them indoors.

Turn off utilities if instructed to do so. Otherwise, turn the refrigerator thermostat to its coldest setting and keep its doors closed.

Turn off propane tanks.

Avoid using the phone except for serious emergencies.

Move your boat if time permits.

Ensure a supply of water for sanitary purposes such as cleaning and flushing toilets. Fill the bathtub and other large containers with water.

You should evacuate under these conditions:

If you are directed by local authorities to do so, be sure to follow their instructions.

If you live in a mobile home or temporary structure, such shelters are particularly hazardous during hurricanes no matter how well-fastened to the ground.

If you live in a high-rise building, hurricane winds are stronger at higher elevations.

If you live on the coast, in a floodplain, near a river or on an inland waterway.

If you think you are in danger.

For specific information on how citizens and businesses can better prepare for the hurricane season, click here.