One week later: McComb neighbors continue cleanup efforts after tornado

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of McComb is still cleaning up just one week after a tornado ripped through the town. In the Westover Estates neighborhood, there’s damage to homes and property.

“Lost a fence. Lost a water line. Lost a sewer line. Lost a sprinkler system line. Lost the cable. But other than that, no problem,” said Robert Brock.

One family said they haven’t had anyone come help them move the trees off their property. They’ve also been dealing with power issues all week.

“We had power for about two days. After the two days, last night around 12, the transformer blew back up. And now, we’re back out of lights and power,’ explained Bridget Harris.

There is still plenty of cleanup to do in the city, with downed trees in yards.