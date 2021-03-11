One year into pandemic, the bike spike prevails

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – “It seems that everyone decided that the year 2020 was the year to get back on a bicycle,” said Jeremy Polk, co-owner of Bicycle Revolution in Gluckstadt.

It’s an activity that’s easy on your knees and easy to keep your distance in a group setting. Polk said they’ve never seen numbers like this.

“Huge year in sales huge year in repairs,” Polk said. “People have brought in bikes that have been sitting in the garage for 15-20 years.”

Jerry Grantham has been biking for years. He said it’s a great way to safely socialize.

“There’s a group of us that rides up in Bentonia and Vaughn and out in Rankin county on gravel country roads,” Grantham said. “A lot of fun, good social aspect.”

Beverly Darby picked it up quite recently as a form of exercise, but she’ll also be taking it up as a social activity.

“You can be as close or as far away from the next rider as you need to be,” Darby said. “You’re out in the open so plenty of fresh air.”

While the bike spike has been good for income for shops, it’s also been tough to manage from the other side.

“We sold out of bikes in May,” Polk said. “Had a few trickle in throughout the rest of the year but supply and demand has been fighting each other all year long and it’s been a big challenge to get new bikes on the floor for customers.”

Polk said that by the of 2021, things should be back to normal.