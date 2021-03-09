One Year Later: COVID-19’s impact on Mississippi churches

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fewer places felt the impact of COVID-19 than religious institutions. One year later, local churches may look different.

The coronavirus pandemic has shaken up many parts of society, but Dr. Dwayne Pickett, who is a pastor at New Jerusalem Church, said it has not shaken his faith.

“My faith is not in the vaccination, even though I’m going to get it. My faith is not in any of those things. My faith and hope are in Jesus because all power is in his hands,” he said.

One year ago, no one would have been talking about vaccinations in church but that tells you how much things have changed. Pastor Pickett said not being able to connect with people has been on of the most challenging parts of pastoring through a pandemic.

“Not being able to know if everyone is okay, and their families are okay and not having a connection to them has been the toughest part to me.”

Many churches had to find other ways to get the word of Christ out to people by utilizing social media and websites.

Pastor Pickett is now challenging people to get back in the pews at church.

“If you’re going back to work or all the gathering, then certainly it’s time to come back to the house of God.”

New Jerusalem Church has a mobile testing site in the parking lot for people to come any day of the week.