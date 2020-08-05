One year later: Help for families affected by ICE raids in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This week marks one year since the historic ICE raids took place in Mississippi.

The vice president of the Catholic Extension, Joe Boland, said the group is working to help the families that were affected by the raids. 12 News talked to him about the efforts they’re making.

On Thursday, August 6, United States Attorney Mike Hurst, Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Matt Albence, and ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New Orleans Acting Special Agent in Charge Gilbert Trill will hold a news conference at 10:00 a.m. at the Federal Courthouse in Jackson.

They will give an update and make new announcements on investigations and prosecutions in connection to the raids.

