HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing vandalism investigation.

Police said they received numerous reports of people having a vehicle window broken by a person with a baseball bat at these locations:

3800 block of Pearl Street

4100 block O’Ferral Street

200 block East Front Street

Professional Parkway

100 block 40th Avenue

3900 block Hardy Street

100 block East Pine Street

Police also received multiple reports of businesses with broken windows, some that have been done with possibly by a BB or Pellet gun in the following areas:

600 block Main Street

100 block East Pine Street

200 block Hardy Street

It is unknown at this time if these incidents are linked to one person, or if it is multiple people.

If you have any information pertaining to the incidents, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.