Online auction to benefit Extra Table

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Merry Mississippi, an online auction of the 12 most unique Mississippi items and experiences, kicks off on Monday, December 7, and runs for 12 consecutive days. The event will benefit Extra Table.

Every day one new item will be released at 5:00 a.m., and the auction for that item will close nightly at 8:00 p.m. with another item going up for sale again the following morning at 5:00 a.m.

“The holidays are such a busy time of year and all our shopping list are long so we have made this easy. At Extra Table, we have gathered the wildest, most amazing items and experiences all reflective of the talent, nature and history that defines our great state,” stated Martha Allen, Extra Table’s executive director. “We have put a price tag on these items just for you with our goal being to raise needed funds so that we can continue providing food to our hungry neighbors right here in Mississippi.”

Extra Table is a non-profit organization committed to ending hunger by providing food pantries and soup kitchens with the new and healthy food.

You can catch all the details of Merry Mississippi by visiting Extra Table’s website at ExtraTable.org or social media pages.

