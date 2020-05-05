Online registration for returning JPS students and pre-K scholars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Online registration for returning students is underway through the Jackson Public School District’s ActiveParent Portal.

To complete registration, the enrolling parent or legal guardian must provide two proofs of residency showing their name and current physical address. Post office boxes may not be used, and utility bills used for this purpose must be within 30 days. For more information and to start registration, visit www.jackson.k12.ms.us and click the School Registration link.

JPS Pre-Kindergarten enrollment is underway through May 28. To qualify, children must be:

Four years old by September 1, 2020.

A resident of the city of Jackson.

Fully bathroom-trained.

Parents of Pre-Kindergarten children can also complete registration online. The following documents are required and may be uploaded with the online application:

Parent’s valid government-issued photo ID.

Certified copy of the student’s long-form birth certificate.

Updated State of Mississippi Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) or Certificate of Medical Exemption (Form 122).

Two current proofs of residency documents, such as a mortgage deed or lease agreement and a utility bill (within 30 days) showing the parent’s name and current address.

If parents are not able to upload the required documents, they are asked to complete and submit the online application and then take the documents to the Poindexter Administrative Complex located at 1017 Robinson Street.

For more information, visit www.jackson.k12.ms.us and click the Pre-K Enrollment link.