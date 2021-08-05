Opelika man convicted in 2017 double murder on Toomer Court

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County man has been convicted in a 2017 double murder on Toomer Court. On August 5, 2021, John Willie Maddox was found guilty of murdering Sedric Lewis and Derris Harris, according to Lee County District Attorney, Jessica Ventiere.

Maddox is the second person be convicted in connection to the murders of Lewis and Harris. In November 2019, Jacquavious Greathouse was also found guilty in the case.

As WRBL News 3 reported, on March 25, 2017 the two men were found shot at the 400 block of Toomer Court. Lewis was pronounced dead on the scene, while Harris was taken to East Alabama Medical Center, where he later died.

Maddox, along with Greathouse, was arrested a month later and charged with the murders of Lewis and Harris.

According to Ventiere, in addition to the murder convictions, Maddox was also convicted of shooting into a home that was occupied by a family of three, a nine-year-old boy among them.

Ventiere says the two murder victims were shot by Maddox and Greathouse outside the family’s home. During the investigation into the deadly shootings police say they found 28 shell casings at the scene of the crime. Police say Maddox and Greathouse fled the scene in Maddox’s red Dodge Charger, following the shootings.

According to Ventiere, Assistant District Attorney Garrett Saucer and Assistant District Attorney Hayden Hillyer were able to secure a convicting in the case despite clear evidence at attempted witness intimidation.

Ventiere also said a solid investigation into the case was put together by Opelika Police and other law enforcement agencies, leading the way for prosecutors to secure Maddox’s conviction.

Maddox is scheduled to be sentenced on October 4, 2021.