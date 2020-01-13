Opelika women arrested after deputy locates two gallons of GHB the “date rape drug”

TROUP COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two Opelika woman are facing drug charges after two gallons of GHB known as the “Date Rape Drug” was located in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Troup County, Georgia.

“On January 10, 2020, Lt. Nathan Taylor with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Interstate 85 southbound at mile marker 8 for a window tint violation. During the course of the stop, Lt. Taylor observed behavior consistent with criminal activity. K9 Chapo was deployed for a “free-air sniff” around the vehicle and he indicated to the presence of narcotic odor coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of approximately 2 gallons of GHB (Gamma Hydroxybutyrate), commonly known as the “date rape drug”,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

The driver, Ashley Prince, 47 years of age, of Opelika, Alabama and her passenger, Jessica Partridge, 26 years of age, also of Opelika, were arrested and charged with Possession of GHB with Intent to Distribute.

“Following their arrest, narcotics agents from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were contacted and they, along with Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at Prince’s residence in Lee County, Ala.,”said Stewart.

There, Methamphetamine, LSD, Marijuana, and additional GHB were located. Prince will also be facing charges in Lee County for the narcotics discovered during the search warrant, according to investigators.