Open model casting in Jackson by K Marsh II: Male and Female

K Marsh II will have an open model casting this weekend, right here in Jackson.

He is looking for male and female models, 16 or older.

All models must wear white and denim.

Female models must wear heels and wear minimal makeup to none at all.

The models are asked to bring a non-returnable photograph.

Models can choose from two dates, August 24 or August 25 from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm.

The casting will be at the K Marsh II Style House; 11 Northtown Dr., Suite 200 Jackson, Ms, 39211.

For additional information, send an email to info@kmarshii.com