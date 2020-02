PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Opening statements in the trial against Willie Cory Godbolt will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, at the Pike County Courthouse in Magnolia.

Godbolt is accused of killing eight people, including a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy, in May 2017.

Jury selection in Desoto County finished on Friday, February 14, shortly before 11:00 a.m. Jurors will be transported to Pike County. They will hear testimony on Sunday, February 16, and on Monday, February 17.