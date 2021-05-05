Opening weekend events announced for new MTV exhibit at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The GRAMMY Museum Mississippi will mark the opening of its new exhibit, MTV Turns Forty: I Still Want My MTV, on Friday, May 14, with free admission and special programming for museum members, local students and the community.
Opening weekend festivities, plus free admission, will extend through Saturday, May 15. Attending the May 14 grand opening will be Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Inc., who led the team that created and launched MTV in 1981, original MTV VJs Alan Hunter and Martha Quinn, and other special guests.
Full Opening Weekend Schedule
Friday, May 14 – Public Grand Opening With Free Admission All Day
- 9 a.m.: Member preview with donuts and coffee, and Curator’s Tour with special guests
- 9:15 a.m.: Exhibition introduction
- 9:15–9:45 a.m.: Meet & Greet with Museum members
- 9:45 a.m.: Ribbon cutting
- 10 a.m.: Grand opening with free admission all day
- 10 a.m.: Backstage Pass education workshop exploring the evolution of MTV with Bob Pittman and special guests
- 12 p.m.: Behind the Scenes: The Making of MTV education workshop
- 2 p.m.: Backstage Pass education workshop featuring a conversation with Salli Frattini, an Emmy-nominated executive producer who was instrumental in the launch of MTVU
Saturday, May 15 – MTV Family Day and Youth Leadership Council’s Live on the Lawn With Free Admission All Day
- 9 a.m.: FitBeat Series Dance/Barre class with Leslie Shive
- 10 a.m.–2 p.m.: MTV Family Day featuring special events and food trucks
- 10 a.m.: Attendees explore Museum exhibits, participate in arts activities with Delta Arts Alliance, and experience music production in the DMI Mobile Music Lab
- 11 a.m.: Gallery Talk featuring the MTV exhibit
- 1 p.m.: Drums Alive education workshop
- 3–7 p.m.: Youth Leadership Council’s Live on the Lawn, plus a canned food drive