Opening weekend events announced for new MTV exhibit at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The GRAMMY Museum Mississippi will mark the opening of its new exhibit, MTV Turns Forty: I Still Want My MTV, on Friday, May 14, with free admission and special programming for museum members, local students and the community.

Opening weekend festivities, plus free admission, will extend through Saturday, May 15. Attending the May 14 grand opening will be Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Inc., who led the team that created and launched MTV in 1981, original MTV VJs Alan Hunter and Martha Quinn, and other special guests.

Full Opening Weekend Schedule

Friday, May 14 – Public Grand Opening With Free Admission All Day

9 a.m.: Member preview with donuts and coffee, and Curator’s Tour with special guests

Member preview with donuts and coffee, and Curator’s Tour with special guests 9:15 a.m.: Exhibition introduction

Exhibition introduction 9:15–9:45 a.m.: Meet & Greet with Museum members

Meet & Greet with Museum members 9:45 a.m.: Ribbon cutting

Ribbon cutting 10 a.m.: Grand opening with free admission all day

Grand opening with free admission all day 10 a.m.: Backstage Pass education workshop exploring the evolution of MTV with Bob Pittman and special guests

Backstage Pass education workshop exploring the evolution of MTV with Bob Pittman and special guests 12 p.m.: Behind the Scenes: The Making of MTV education workshop

Behind the Scenes: The Making of MTV education workshop 2 p.m.: Backstage Pass education workshop featuring a conversation with Salli Frattini, an Emmy-nominated executive producer who was instrumental in the launch of MTVU

Saturday, May 15 – MTV Family Day and Youth Leadership Council’s Live on the Lawn With Free Admission All Day