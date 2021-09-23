Operation Safe Corners Task Force to combat homelessness in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County and Jackson officials are teaming up to combat homelessness in the metro area.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Board of Supervisors created a task force last year, but had to shift their focus due to other issues in the city like the water crisis and the pandemic.

Now, the task force will focus on more police presence in areas with high homeless populations and getting resources for homeless people in need.

“This operation that has already started is a temporary move to resolve the matter as quickly as we can. But, we’re looking toward long-term solutions. And those long-term solutions will come by way of partnerships,” said Interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler.

Part of the new initiative is also working with local businesses and organizations to help get people off the streets. District 2 Supervisor David Archie said MDOT has been out to start cleaning some of the problem areas, including County Line Road and I-55 near High Street.