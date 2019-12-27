‘Operation: Targeting Gun Violence’ — JPD gives updates, responds to U.S. Attorney’s accusations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — After a bit of criticism from U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, saying that Jackson officials and government has not properly addressed this issue.

JPD Chief James Davis said its new initiative is making major strides in fighting gun violence.

“Operation: Targeting Gun Violence” went into effect on December 10 and consequently it has led to 82 arrests, many of which were gun related.

“22 of those individuals was arrested for murder, aggravated assault armed robbery here in our city,” Davis explained.

Chief Davis’ news conference comes a few days after U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announced 26 arrests in a federally-led crackdown on crime last week.

Davis said so far that he is very pleased with the city’s progress, and that partial credit for the to-date success is due to another endeavor that started this past October.

Those sporadic flashing blue light cameras on corners scattered throughout the city are hard to miss — “It gives me comfort that our citizens feel safe when they can lay in their bed at night and see the blue lights flashing through their windows,” Davis said. “They are very effective.”

Jackson Police Spokesperson Sam Brown said that in addition, JPD’s federal partnerships with the FBI, ATF, DEA and the US Marshal Service have been paramount to its success.

“What we do is try to provide effective law enforcement to the citizens of the city of Jackson, to save, guard lives and property,” Brown said. “That’s what we’re here for. That’s nothing new. That’s been going on for years.”

JPD said the operation is still in the blueprint phase and that it will continue to work out the kinks.

Chief Davis said teamwork between law enforcement and the community has also been an essential part of this operation, and that he hopes if you see something, you’ll say something.