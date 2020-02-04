Operation Tornado – Camden Elementary

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) - The first time I met Burnely Cook, he was restoring an old organ from the long-gone Baker Grand Theatre in Natchez. He spent five years putting it back together. Now, he’s gotten it playing better than new. Not to mention, he’s also a musical living jukebox.

I clicked on his Facebook page the other day and found this: Burnley Painting! Is there no end to this man’s talent? So, I finally found an afternoon and went Natchez to drop by Burnley’s house to ask him, what’s up with the art?