Operation Tornado – Camden Elementary

February is the start of severe weather season in Mississippi. It also marks the beginning of our third year of Operation Tornado. For the next three to four months Storm Team 12 will visit schools from the Delta to the Pine Belt to educate our kids about severe weather safety. This year we decided to concentrate on fourth graders and meteorologist Jacob Lanier visited the Fourth Grade class at Camden Elementary Monday morning as our very first visit. Jacob spoke to 16 students in Camden. They talked about how to find their safe spot when severe weather comes. So we’ve reached 16 students so far but we have more visits planned this week. Meteorologist John Conway will be headed to Earl Travillion Attendance Center Wednesday and Chief Meteorologist Ken South will be going to Madison Avenue Upper Elementary this Friday, February 7th.