JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Operation Upward will hold a community health fair on Saturday, April 24, in Jackson. The event will offer the following free health screenings:

Blood pressure

Flu shots

Mental wellness

Cholesterol

HIV testing

Diabetes blood checks

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Operation Upward, located at 1000 Winter Street.