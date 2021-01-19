Opponents of third Madison County landfill enlist help of Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The opponents of a proposed landfill in Madison County are enlisting help from leaders in neighboring Hinds County. Everyone who spoke about the issue during the Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting was against the possible third landfill by NCL Waste.

Members of the “No More Dumps Campaign,” homeowners, pastors and community leaders said they’re worried about the impacts the landfill could have on the area. They fear economic decline, cancer and other long term health complications.

“This is of extreme importance, because this landfill is proposed to be build within one mile of my home, which is in a plotted residential neighborhood of 21 homes. And there is a law that you are not suppose to build a landfill of this nature within a one of a residential neighborhood with 20 homes. So we have been opposing this NCL landfill being built within our community,” said Cynthia McGilberry, who lives in Madison County.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Mayor Gene McGee of Ridgeland have both spoken out against the landfill.

According to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, there are 18 active landfills in the state.