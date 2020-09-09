Organization calls for cancellation of student loans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of an organization want student loans to be canceled.

Student Loan Justice founder, Alan Collinge, said the student loan debt has grown to nearly $2 trillion in the United States. He called it a failed lending system by the federal government.

Collinge claims students in the State of Mississippi owe $18 billion in student loan debt, while students in the City of Jackson alone owe $1 billion.

“One in seven Americans owe in student loans. The population of Mississippi is three million people, so that’s about 430,000 people owing an average about $40,000 a piece.”

Collinge wants President Donald Trump to cancel student loans by executive order.

