Organization offers help to parents of medically fragile babies

For the parents of children that are medically fragile, navigating throughout even the most basic parts of life can be a challenge.

What some may not realize is that there are options to help alleviate some of that stress. Isluv Robertson is the owner and creator of Sam’s Choice Healthcare. It’s a healthcare option that provides at-home services, catered to the specific needs of each client.

A person signs up, and a doctor signs off on however many hours of service are needed. Once a nurse is assigned, it gives families the ability to leave the house for work or to run errands. Simple things that aren’t always possible in that situation. The owner says it’s a basic freedom that others may take for granted. Robertson say the program specializes in babies with developmental issues, however they help anyone who is bedbound.

Our Medication Distribution services enable us to respond quickly to any emergency or problem that requires immediate attention. At Sam’s Choice Healthcare, we offer around the clock medical home care services to ensure that our clients get the attention they deserve. Contact us today and learn how you can benefit from our Medication Distribution services,” Robertson said.

The company says its also looking to add qualified nurses to its team. Nurses looking for employment can call (601) 594-0032 or email isluvrobertson@yahoo.comisluvrobertson@yahoo.com. You can also click here