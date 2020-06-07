Organizers hold “Peace in Da SiPP” rally

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Demonstrators took part in the “Peace in Da Sippi” rally in Jackson on Saturday. They said they want lawmakers to take action on police reform.

Protesters marched from Lanier High School to Palmyra Street in Jackson. Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance also attended today’s rally. He said reform should come from within law enforcement departments.

“The only reform that needs to go on is for people to do the right thing, especially people in my position being the head of an agency. If a police officer gets out of line, you got to be prepared to deal with that police officer and most of that is going to come in two ways. You either gone have to retrain them, or your going to have to discipline them,” Sheriff Vance explalined.

Rally organizers said everyone should encourage others to see their own value first, before they criticize others. Those at the rally also said they want police to perform their duties with respect for human rights.