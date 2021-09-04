Oscar De La Hoya announces he has COVID, won’t participate in upcoming fight

(KTLA) – Oscar De La Hoya announced Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated.

The 48-year-old professional boxer was hospitalized as he spoke in a video posted to Twitter.

“What are the chances of me getting COVID? I’ve been taking care of myself and this really really kicked my a–,” the Hall of Fame boxer said.

Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. pic.twitter.com/0wKEnr5Jzv — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

De La Hoya, who has been retired for over a decade, was scheduled to make a comeback on Sept. 11 in a highly anticipated boxing match against UFC champion Vitor Belfort at the Staples Center.

“Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support,” he wrote. “[I] am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up.”

Triller, the producer of the event, has called on four-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield to replace De La Hoya in next week’s match, the Los Angeles Times reported. But the change needs to be approved by the California State Athletic Commission.